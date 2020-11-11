Focus is on pvt. school teachers

KAKINADA

11 November 2020 01:38 IST

Staff in 15 mandals that reported high incidence of virus being screened

East Godavari district has topped the State with over one lakh COVID-19 cases and the alarming situation has forced the district authorities to prepare a safe ground to reopen the schools, taking every precautionary measure.

“About 18,000 teachers serving in the government schools have been screened for COVID-19 before allowing them to attend the school. In the second phase, nearly 10,000 teachers in private schools are being tested,” says Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy.

The authorities are focussing on the private school teachers from 15 mandals which witnessed a high incidence of the virus. Special medical teams have already been deployed to complete the screening process.

Three cases

“Only one government school teacher and two midday meal staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district since November 2,” says District Education Officer A. Abraham.

According to the statistics of the Education Department, 43% of the 10th class students attended school while the turnout of the 9th class was 30% in the district since November 2. The department in collaboration with the medical and health staff is conducting COVID-19 tests for students attending schools.