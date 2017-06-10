Focus is on providing 24x7 power, says Goyal

With surplus coal and power, the Union Government is focusing on providing round-the-clock power to people, including the farming community, Union Minister for Power Piyush Goyal has said.

Speaking at the inaugural of ‘MODI’ Fest in Tirupati on Friday, Mr. Goyal said they had taken several initiatives in the power sector, and the focus was on providing power, along with houses, to every one by August 15, 2022, to mark 75 years of Independence.

“Our motto is to see that the benefits reach everyone, including the marginalised sections, via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Schemes such as ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana’, subsidy in housing loans, and generic medicines have been a great success,” he added.

Mr. Goyal further said that more than 28 crore people now have bank accounts, and among them 13 crore were covered under ‘Jan Suraksha Yojana’.

He cited the success stories of beneficiaries who had availed ‘Mudra’ loans and said that they had not only developed themselves but also helped others become financially independent.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘global leader,’ Mr. Goyal said the country would reach greater heights under his leadership.

Mr. Goyal lauded the efforts of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in developing Andhra Pradesh, particularly for conceptualising a world-class capital in Amaravati.

He said that a “stable government and able leadership at the Centre” could work wonders and contribute towards development of the country.

Pat for AP

“The developmental activities in Andhra Pradesh are remarkable. The government has completed the Pattiseema project in a record time and about 110 towns and cities have been declared open defecation-free. This shows that the State government is focused on development and welfare of the people,” he added.

When questioned about the comments of the former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, on demonetisation, Mr. Goyal said the economy was in a shambles in 2014 despite Mr. Singh’s leadership and knowledge.

Dig at Rahul

On AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Goyal said it was just to instigate the farmers and gain political mileage.