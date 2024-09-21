Focus has shifted from ‘ease’ to ‘speed’ of doing business in Andhra Pradesh, says IT Minister Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Electronics, Human Resources Development and Real Time Governance N. Lokesh has said the government’s efforts to make the State a leading industrialised destination would be driven by the A.P. Economic Development Board (APEDB), with focus on transforming the North Andhra region, mainly including Visakhapatnam city, into a preferred destination for IT and pharmaceutical companies.

Mr. Lokesh also expressed commitment on behalf of the government to form a joint consultative forum with the CII for making concerted efforts to attract the much-needed investments by capitalising on the State’s conducive business environment and its locational advantages.

Addressing a special plenary session at the 4th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Regional Council meeting here on September 21 (Saturday), Mr. Lokesh said the government aspired to earn for A.P. a place among the top three industrialised States, and to make rapid strides in IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and MSME sectors.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the focus shifted from ‘ease’ to ‘speed’ of doing business to ensure that delays in giving approvals and other bottlenecks did not derail businesses.

“Entrepreneurs had faced a lot of problems in the last five years. The present government is making necessary amendments to enable them to not only establish businesses but also flourish in A.P.”Nara LokeshMinister for IT, HRD and RTG

Mr. Lokesh said the government was setting up a team to remove the difficulties faced by existing industries, while the APEDB would chase investments, with a subtle pestering of the prospective entrepreneurs.

The unilateral cancellation of the renewable power purchase agreements (which involved sovereign investments from some foreign countries) by the YSRCP government had damaged not only A.P.’s but also India’s reputation, he observed.

Emerging opportunities

In an interactive session moderated by R. Nandini, Chairperson of the CII Southern Region, Chairman of the CII’s A.P. Chapter of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, J. Srinivasa Raju, suggested that A.P. should make the most of the emerging opportunities in the field of defence, particularly under the Central government’s Underwater Domain Awareness Programme that deals with issues related to strategic security, blue economy, sustainability, climate change risk management, and science and technology.

Mr. Lokesh said the Government of A.P. would certainly work in that direction, having the country’s second longest coastline after Gujarat, and on being told by CII A.P. Chairman V. Murali Krishna that the State was well positioned to have one of the two ship-building units proposed by the Centre, to be set up on its coast, the Minister said the government would try not to miss the bus, while noting that top priority had been given to developing seaport infrastructure.

CII Southern Vice–Chairman Thomas John Muthoot said A.P. needed to fully harness the potential of the agriculture sector, which was its mainstay. Mr. Lokesh replied that the State was identifying crops and commodities region-wise, with due focus on obtaining constant feedback from the farmers.

Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Rajesh Mittal said Sri City had 28 Japanese companies, and that the State government should visit that country to study the best manufacturing practices and adopt them.

Agri-bio clusters

Bharat Biotech Co-Founder Suchitra Ella stressed the importance of developing agri-bio clusters in A.P. in line with the emerging trends, and recalled how Mr. Naidu had given a big push to the Genome Valley in Hyderabad, which currently accounts for an impressive 70% of India’s vaccine production.

