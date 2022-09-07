Flyover reconstruction in Anantapur picks up pace as railways gives nod

55% of work on the 9.2 km stretch of the road widening project is completed: official

55% of work on the 9.2 km stretch of the road widening project is completed: official

The reconstruction of Anantapur city’s oldest flyover is likely to be completed on time or by January 2023, ahead of its schedule, with the Indian Railways giving its nod for the flyover that will be built over the Hyderabad-Bengaluru railway line, said Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy.

The railways has also given its nod for an underpass to cater to the local traffic.

The construction of the new flyover, as part of the widening of 9.2 km of the existing National Highway(NH)-32 that connects NH-44 with NH-42, began after the 50-year-old Road-over-bridge (RoB) connecting NH-44 with the heart of the city was demolished.

The Indian Railways will give a schedule for inserting two numbers of two-lane concrete boxes under the tracks under the RoBso that traffic coming from the Police Training College can enter Court Road, and those travelling from First Road(Western Side of Railway Station) to Tower Clock side without climbing the RoB, said R&B National Highways Division Deputy Executive Engineer Ramachandra Reddy.

The work on approach slopes on both sides of the track is in an advanced stage, and girders for placing on the railway track-crossing portion are also being readied.

The official said that 55% of work on the 9.2 km stretch of the road widening project is completed.

Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that all hurdles, including the land acquisition between Saptagiri Circle and Surya Nagar, have been crossed, and work would begin soon.

The road widening from NH-42 connection point to Surya Nagar has almost been completed, including the portion from Tower Clock to Saptagiri Circle.