Flyover plaque unveiled by Nitin Gadkari in Rajamahendravaram city destroyed

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A plaque unveiled by former Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the construction of the Morampudi flyover on the National Highway in Rajamahendravaram city was destroyed on Friday allegedly by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters.

They reached the flyover ahead of the visit to the site by TDP MLA-elect from Rajamahendravaram Adireddy Srinivas and destroyed the plaque with iron implements. The attempt by police to stop the party supporters went in vain, leading to an escalation of tension in the city. The TDP supporters also videographed the demolition, according to sources.

Mr. Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the flyover, aimed at reducing road accidents, in 2022. Former Rajamahendravaram YSRCP MP Margani Bharat claimed to have completed the construction of the flyover.

Speaking to media persons after visiting the flyover, MLA-elect Mr. Srinivas did not offer any substantial explanation for the destruction of the plaque. Instead, he announced that the flyover would be commissioned by August.

Fight credit

“The flyover project was sanctioned during our previous term (2014-19). However, Mr. Bharat claimed that he was instrumental in getting the project sanctioned,” said Mr. Srinivas.

Later, Mr. Bharat, accompanied by YSRCP supporters, visited the flyover and condemned the destruction of the plaque.

“We condemn the destruction of the flyover plaque by the TDP supporters in the city. This is not the culture of the city. The newly elected representatives should ensure that such acts are not repeated in the city,” said Mr. Bharat.

Meanwhile, police were on alert to prevent any untoward incidents and clashes in the city.