Flyover: official allays fears over safety

VIJAYAWADA

21 October 2020 03:22 IST

R&B superintendent engineer (quality control) and in-charge of the Kanakadurga Flyover project M. John Moshe has said that there are no shortcomings in the quality and standards of the flyover.

In response to the incident where a police constable was injured when chunks of concrete fell off the flyover, Mr. John in a press meet said that there was no need for the people to fear about the standard of the flyover. He said due to movement of vehicles on the flyover 'excess' concrete chunks came off and fell down.

"It is waste concrete. The flyover was built in compliance with all safety and quality standards. Before inauguration load test was conducted on five spans," he said.

The waste concrete would be removed post conclusion of Dasara festival by diverting traffic on the road under the flyover, he said.