Flyover from city to Nidamanuru on NH-16 planned, say elected representatives

Government mulling to integrate the Pamarru-Challapalli State highway with the national highway, say elected representatives; detailed project report for the same is ready, they say

August 26, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Tharun Boda
From left: Penamaluru MLA K. Parthasarathi, Machilipatnam MP Balashowry, Minister Jogi Ramesh, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh and Pammaru MLA K. Anil addressing the media at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Minister Jogi Ramesh and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Bala Showry said that a flyover connecting the Benz Circle flyover and Nidamanuru junction will be constructed to ease traffic congestion on the airport gateway.

They said a detailed project report for the same has been prepared.

Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Bala Showry addressed the media after a review meeting with the officials of both Krishna and NTR districts in Vijayawada on Friday.

Mr. Bala Showry said plans are being made to integrate the Pamarru-Challapalli State highway with the national highway and the completion of the bridge over the Krishna.

He said that officials concerned were asked to focus on the six-laning of the national highway (NH 65) between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam as the Machilipatnam Port will be completed within the next two years. He said officials were asked to construct underpasses at necessary parts of the road and ensure proper lighting throughout the stretch.

He said 60% of the work on the bridge over Krishna River is part of the Vijayawada Bypass connecting NH-65 and NH-16.

Mr. Bala Showry said that to ease the traffic congestion on NH-16 between the city and Nidamanuru on the airport route, a flyover would be constructed over the NH from Executive Club junction in the city to Nidamanuru junction.

The centre has been requested to sanction funds for the flyover from the ₹13,000 crore allocated to the development of national highways in the district last year, he said.

Regarding the Vijayawada Bypass (Gollapudi to Chinna Avutapalli), Mr. Bala Showry said that the State government is due to transfer about 100 acres of land for the project.

He said the Kankipadu-Gudivada road will be developed into a highway and proposals were submitted to the centre. Completion of this highway will reduce the distance between Vijayawada and Gudivada by 23 km, he added.

Pamarru MLA K. Anil Kumar, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh, and Penamaluru MLA K. Parthasarathi were present.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Krishna Collector P. Raja Babu, NHAI officials, elected representatives and others took part in the review meeting.

