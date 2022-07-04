Flying of black balloons during PM’s visit a matter of concern: Somu Veerraju 

July 04, 2022 14:30 IST

VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju expressed concern at the release of black balloons by some persons suspected to be Congress party activists in the vicinity of Gannavaram airport when Prime Minister Narendra Modi started flying to Bhimavaram to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

He demanded that the incident should be investigated and stern action taken against those behind the conspiracy.

In a press release, Mr. Veerraju said the flying of balloons in the high security area should not be taken lightly as at stake was the Prime Minister’s safety, and that he would be complaining about it to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.