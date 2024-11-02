Flummoxed Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu says he has no idea of how to put ‘Rushikonda palace’ to use

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was on November 2 (Saturday) “shocked and in utter disbelief” after inspecting the buildings atop Rushikonda Hill, which were constructed during the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) government’s term in the name of tourism resorts.

Lashing out at the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, for undertaking the constructions in flagrant violation of environmental norms and by misusing public money, Mr. Naidu said the government would start allowing people to view the constructions very soon and also called for wide debate on the issue.

“This is a case study on how the former Chief Minister cheated courts, committed environmental violations and misused public money to lead a lavish life. There is a need for wide discussion on the existence of such leaders in politics, and whether we really need them.”N. Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister

“The government will release the details of the project. This is a case study on how the former Chief Minister cheated courts, committed environmental violations and misused public money to lead a lavish life. People must know about this. There is a need for a wide discussion on the existence of such leaders in politics, and whether we really need them,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Earlier, we allowed people to view the Polavaram project because it was a project constructed with public money. In this case (Rushikonda project), public money was misused. This should also be shown to the people,” he said.

“As of now, I have no idea of how to utilise the buildings and generate revenue to the government from them. The structures are not viable for the tourism department. A decision will be taken soon,” the Chief Minister said.

“I have visited many countries and houses of many politicians. But I have never seen a Chief Minister himself destroying environment, damaging the historically significant hillock to construct a lavish palace,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that “politicians with selfishness and greed, and without responsibility and concern for public money will commit such crimes.”

The previous government had restricted people from entering the area claiming that it was constructing tourism resorts. But when the constructions were unveiled after formation of the coalition government, the YSRCP leaders started to claim that they were for accommodating the Prime Minister and the President, Mr. Naidu said.

“Even the Prime Minister and the President will not stay in such luxury accommodations,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said, “Seven blocks — Vijayanagara, A,B,C, Kalinga, Gajapathi, Vengi — have been constructed in over 9.88 acres. In the Vijayanagara block, there is a bathtub that costs ₹36 lakh and a commode that is valued at around ₹12 lakh. The corridors in these constructions are vast. I have not seen such corridors in Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

The previous government had destroyed the hill and used Japanese technology to ensure there were no landslides, Mr. Naidu said.

“They have ensured beach view from most of the rooms. Accommodation has been provided to PAs and servants too. Imported marble, furniture, specially designed rooms, 100 kV substation, 200-tonne AC, and conference halls that can accommodate 50, 100 and 300 people have been provided,” he said.

“Bills are yet to be paid to the contractors. Maintenance charges and power bills have turned out to be an additional burden,” Mr. Naidu said.