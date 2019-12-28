Flower show offers a veritable treat in Vizag

The sheer variety of flowers on display was a feast for the eyes. The winter chill and the fragrance from flowers only accentuated the beauty.

The flower show that was inaugurated as part of the Visakha Utsav at the Dr. Y.S.R. City Central Park here on Saturday was an instant hit with the holiday crowd, particularly women and children who thronged the venue.

Arranged with a budget of about ₹60 lakh, the show featured nearly 10 tonnes of flowers in over 22 acres.

Exotic species

“On display are 20 types of exotic flowers sourced from the Netherlands, South Africa, and Thailand. These apart, 25 varieties have been brought from various places in India, which include tulips, orchids, carnations, lilies, cut roses, bird of paradise, calathea,” said VMRDA officials.

A welcome arch, with a red carpet rolled out in the middle and flowers on either side, welcomed the visitors.

Large sculptures of rose bunch, peacock, Mickey Mouse, tigers, and cup & saucer stood as major attractions.

The Yoga Arena in the park had on display the flowers from Thailand and vegetable carvings.

Selfie points

While the sculptures, particularly the peacock and the rose bunch, were the selfie points for families and couples, children enthusiastically clicked pictures at the ‘Spiderman’ arrangement.

“Every year, we visit the flower show without fail. In fact, my children have been waiting for the show since the last couple of days. They have taken about five selfies at every sculpture. Among all, the cup & saucer sculpture is outstanding,” said K. Hari Krishna, a private employee, who visited the show with his family in the evening.

Visitors were also captivated by the vegetable carvings and floral decorations arranged at the Yoga Arena.

“Vegetable carvings are a must watch. Among them, the carving of Lord Ganesha, birds, fishes from vegetables are a major attraction. The floral decorations are also a treat to watch,” said S. Aakansha, a techie.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, along with Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated the show. The musical fountain and vegetable carvings seemed to have grabbed Mr. Reddy’s attention.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana was among others present.

In the morning however, it was a disappointment for many visitors as the entry was restricted for security reasons. Many families were forced to return as the security personnel informed them that people would be allowed only after 5 p.m.