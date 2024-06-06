Florists make hay in Andhra Pradesh as demand for bouquets, yellow roses spikes

Florists in Vijayawada are having a field day as demand for yellow roses and bouquets has increased manifold, after the N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) swept the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

With the swearing-in ceremony slated for June 12, florists in the city are expecting sales to remain good throughout the week.

Sowjanya from Vijayawada Florists, located near Taj Gateway, said they have had customers particularly asking for yellow roses. “On any day, we sell 6-7 bunches comprising 12-20 flowers. The number does not go beyond 20. Today (Thursday), however, we sold seven VIP bouquets, comprising 100 flowers, all yellow. One day’s sales has given us 40% extra profits,” she said, adding that they had not received orders in advance but kept flowers ready nonetheless, expecting a hike in demand.

Another florist, G. Rajesh, of Tulipflowers and Decors in Labbipet, said the orders started coming in from Tuesday afternoon itself, by which time it became clear that it was a sweep for the TDP in the State. He said that the flowers were all sold out in no time in the markets and that they had to bring in more stocks from Bengaluru. From June 4 afternoon, he received over 20 orders, which is way higher than 4-5 that they receive.

The highest number of sales was seen at Kanaka Deepika Gangothri Flower Stores and Decoration in Poranki, where 400 bouquets were sold in two days. “Who buys a bouquet on a normal day? Only one or two gets sold. It is a good week for us,” said the florist there.

