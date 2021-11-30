Floriculture Research Directorate begins study on Kadiyam flower nurseries, says Centre

Rajamahendravaram

30 November 2021 18:19 IST

‘It will transfer promising varieties and technologies’

The Floriculture Research Directorate (FRD) in Pune has kick-started a study on management of diseases and flower crops in nurseries in Kadiyam area on the banks of river Godavari in East Godavari district. The study will also diagnose the plant diseases and nursery crops.

Responding to a question by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has confirmed that it would transfer promising varieties and technologies to the Kadiyam nurseries. The technologies would be transferred under the National Agriculture Research System (NARS), the ministry said.

The Ministry had spent ₹2.83 crore to provide infrastructure for the wholesale flower market in Kadiyam.