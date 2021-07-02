Floral gardens to be developed in Tirumala

Tirumala

02 July 2021 23:37 IST

Aim is to gain self-sufficiency in meeting the daily temple requirements: EO

will be developed on a five-acre land in Tirumala to cater to the daily needs of the hill temple, TTD Executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said.

“A wide variety of flowers are required for the daily worship of Lord Venkateswara and for making garlands. The initiative will make the temple administration self-sufficient in this regard,” Dr. Jawahar Reddy told the media on Friday.

Focus would be on improving greenery at all the public places, particularly in the opening spaces available in between the cottages, he said.

‘Sarva darshanam’

Dr. Reddy, who inspected various developmental works that were under different stages of progress, directed the engineering officials to complete the renovation of cottages and guest houses at the earliest.

In reply to a question, he said that ‘sarva darshanam’ would be resumed at the temple once the pandemic situation eases.

“When the management is satisfied that the situation in the country has returned to normal, a decision on enhancing the darshan tickets will be taken. At present, only 5,000 devotees who have booked their special darshan tickets online are allowed for darshan,” he said.

The move to decentralise cottage allotment was aimed at benefiting the pilgrims, as they could book accommodation at any of the newly set up six allotment counters, he said.

“Those who have booked their accommodation in advance can directly go to the respective sub-enquiry office as mentioned on the receipt,” he said.