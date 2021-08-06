Floor leaders decide to protest property tax hike

Strongly opposing the new property tax plan of the GVMC, floor leaders of various political parties said that they would disrupt the council meeting scheduled to be held on August 7, on property tax bill.

GVMC floor leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and other political parties attended the culmination of the 24-hour hunger strike of CPI(M) leader and Ward 78 corporator B. Ganga Rao at Gandhi Statue near the GVMC building on Thursday.

TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao said despite resistance from citizens, residential associations and various parties, the State government seems to go ahead with the proposal. He said that public representations were ignored by the officials concerned. By approving the proposal, the State government would burden the public, he said.

TDP leader M. Sribharat also found fault with levying property tax on the capital value of the property, as against the rental value.

JSP party floor leader P. Murthy criticised the government for imposing new taxes for providing public services.

Mr. Ganga Rao said that YSRCP corporators should oppose the new property tax regime. CPI city secretary M. Pydiraju was present.