Floodwaters diverted to Krishna delta from Pattiseema as Godavari swells

Two out of 24 gates lifted at Pattiseema lift irrigation project; floodwater is being diverted to the Krishna delta for the first time since 2021

July 21, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PATTISAM (East Godavari dt.)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Floodwaters being diverted to the Krishna delta at Pattisam village in East Godavari district on Friday.

The Water Resources Department on Friday resumed operations of the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to divert 7,300 cusecs of Godavari floodwaters per day to the Krishna delta through its Right Main Canal (RMC).

Located at Pattiseema village in Eluru district, the project was commissioned in 2015 to divert 80 TMC of Godavari water to the Krishna delta.

“On Friday, two of the 24 gates were lifted at the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme as Godavari floodwaters exceeded the 14 metres’ level at Pattiseema. We are prepared to divert the Godavari floodwaters based on the need in the Krishna delta,” Water Resources Department Executive Engineer (Kovvur) B. Yesu Babu told The Hindu

The Godavari water arrives at Krishna region at Ibrahimpatnam after traveling for 180 km through the Godavari region. All 24 gates and motors are kept ready for operation at Pattiseema. 

The Pattiseema lift scheme was operated last time in 2021. Between 2015 and 2021, a total of 345 TMC of water has been diverted to the Krishna delta, according to the Polavaram irrigation project authorities. Polavaram Irrigation Project Superintendent Engineer K. Narasimha Murthy, Polavaram Developer, MEIL, Deputy General Manager Mr. Sateesh and others were present.

