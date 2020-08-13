Floodwater enters Polavaram spillway

Villagers trying to cross a rivulet at Kothur village in the Agency area of West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Rajulapudi Srinivas

13 August 2020 00:06 IST

Rain disrupts communication to 20 villages in Agency

With the Godavari bund developing a breach near Polavaram, floodwater entered the spillway and the project works were slightly disrupted on Wednesday.

Floodwater was flowing on some causeways in Polavaram, Buttaigudem, Velerupadu and other mandals due to heavy rains that have been lashing for the last few days in the Agency area in the district.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the flood level at Bhadrachalam was 29.50 metres, coffer dam 23.700 metres, Polavaram 9.650 metres and the discharge at Dowleswaram barrage was 2.62 lakh cusecs, the officials said.

Communication to about 20 villages was disrupted due to incessant rains and overflowing of rivulets in the tribal hamlets in the district. Traffic was suspended on Kothur causeway as floodwater was overflowing from the low-level bridge, and a picket was posted as a precautionary measure, the police said.

‘No flood threat’

K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana said that water level in the Godavari was rising, but there was no flood threat to the villages, located on the river bund.

“The forecast from the Central Water Commission (CWC) is that flood level will raise further in the Godavari River till Thursday evening, and the water level may decrease at Bhadrachalam, Kunavaram, Koida and Polavaram after 24 hours as there is no heavy rain prediction in the catchment areas,” the PO said.

However, provisions were kept ready in the ration depots and medicines, generators and other emergency material were arranged as a precautionary measure, Mr. Suryanarayana said.

“Floodwater may overflow from the coffer dam as the water level at the dam has crossed 23 metres. As the discharge was heavy at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, there is no flood threat to the Agency area in the district,” the PO said.