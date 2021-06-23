Floods likely to affect 62,000 persons in Chintoor Agency

Closure of Polavaram cofferdam poses risk to four mandals

The State government has prepared an action plan to minimise loss of life during the forthcoming monsoon, when the Godavari will be even more prone to flooding than usual due to the closing of the cofferdam at the Polavaram irrigation project.

Plans have been made to rehabilitate over 25,000 families comprising over 62,000 people from the four merged mandals in Chintoor Agency in East Godavari district to tackle the floods that are expected to affect the region in mid-August.

The four merged mandals that are expected to suffer heavy flooding are Chintoor, Kunavaram, V.R. Puram, and Yetapaka in Chintoor Agency. There is also the threat of the Sabari river — which joins the Godavari from Chhattisgarh — going into spate.

In a preparedness meeting attended by stakeholders including irrigation officials, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor), and revenue officials here on Wednesday, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy appealed to the local communities not to panic due to the closure of the Polavaram cofferdam.

“A total of 233 habitations are expected to be affected by the Godavari floods this year in Chintoor Agency. Steps are being taken to minimise loss of lives or damage to property keeping in view the last year’s flood level of 62.69 ft at Bhadrachalam,” Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said.

ITDA-Chintoor Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana said that 101 schools and public places have been identified for setting up temporary rehabilitation camps. Essential commodities, including rice, will be given for three months in advance to tide over the aftermath of the floods, he said.

The ITDA authorities have also identified 165 pregnant women to be rehabilitated before the floodwaters enter their habitations.

Regarding COVID vaccination, officials have set a target of vaccinating people above 18 years old before the rehabilitation exercise is commenced.

On the rehabilitation exercise, district authorities have arranged 36 boats to rehabilitate the tribals living in the habitations surrounded by the river water. Joint Collectors G. Lakshmisha and Ch.Keerthi and other officials attended the preparedness meeting.