Floods leave a trail of destruction in Nandyal

Floodwaters began draining in Nandyal after a let-up in the torrential rains that lashed the region in the past few days.

The receding waters left in their wake a trail of damage — 15 mandals have been affected by the flash floods, with the worst-affected being Mahanandi, Allagadda, Nandyal, Gospadu, Sirivella and Rudravaram mandals.

The floods displaced over 25,000 people in 95 villages. Authorities have set up 45 rehabilitation centres and have stocked medical camps with food, drinking water and medicines.

While no casualties have been reported, there was significant crop and property loss. Over 52,000 acres of paddy fields, and 16,000 acres of chilli, banana, turmeric and other horticulture crops were inundated.

Moreover, 50 pucca houses and 100 huts were destroyed while over 300 houses sustained partial damage. Around 200 animals including 50 buffaloes and 50 goats are learnt to have perished in the floods.

Authorities fear that around 20-25 villages have been maroooned, with road connectivity being cut off in the floods. District Collector G. Veerapandian instructed authorities to arrange alternative means of transport and to restore the roads once the floodwaters recede completely.

Temple clean-up

Floodwaters in the famed Mahanandeswara Swamy temple at Mahanandi also began draining. Temple Executive Officer Subramanyam said that arrangements have been made for devotees to offer prayers.

However, Mr. Veerapandian expressed displeasure over the state of hygiene at the temple and asked the EO to deploy additional staff in order to restore cleanliness on the temple premises.

The Collector praised district authorities for rallying quickly and averting loss of human life. He also praised the relief teams and the village volunteers for their services in the aftermath of the floods.