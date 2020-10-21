Floods: Jagan announces ₹5-lakhex gratia to kin of the deceased

GUNTUR

21 October 2020 01:06 IST

Chief Minister takes stock of the situation with officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to act on humanitarian grounds in dealing with the people affected by the floods by providing basic food supplies, financial assistance, and ex gratia.

Addressing the District Collectors and Joint Collectors during the Spandana video conference here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that during these hard times, people expect the officials to be more empathetic. As part of the relief measures, the officials were asked to provide 25 kg rice along with one kg each of cooking oil, red gram, onions and potatoes.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered the District Collectors to provide an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased at the earliest. Of the 19 deceased, 14 families were given ex gratia. He told the officials to clear the rest.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to be on high alert and provide all help to the people taking shelter in relief camps and give ₹500 to each person in the relief camps while returning home.

He further directed the officials to focus on restoration of power supply and repairs to damaged roads on a war-footing and also stressed on providing safe drinking water and sanitation measures.

With regard to the crop damage, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed all the Joint Collectors to submit the report on the enumeration of crop damages due to the incessant rains by October 31, including the budget estimates for the agri sector. He directed the officials to provide input subsidy to farmers without leaving any eligible farmer behind and a social audit has to be done in case any farmer was left out.

Input subsidy

“The State government is providing input subsidy in the same season and the kharif subsidy will be given along with the second spell of YSR Rythu Bharosa. The total subsidy of ₹145 crore for the months of June, July, August, and September will be credited on October 27.” For the month of October, the Chief Minister asked the officials to list the beneficiaries and submit them by November 15. The beneficiaries of RoFR pattas would also be provided with the YSR Rythu Bharosa.

In addition to the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister also reviewed the functioning of Village Secretariats and NREGA works across the State. The Chief Minister directed the District Collectors to visit village/ ward Secretariats twice a week along with Joint Collectors and other district officials, without neglecting and making it a mandatory task every week. The governance at the village level has to be efficient, leaving no scope for any sort of corruption, he said.

On NREGA, the Chief Minister directed the officials to work keeping a target to utilise ₹10 crore material component in a week in every Assembly constituency. He instructed the authorities to take up the construction of village and ward Secretariats, RBKs, YSR health clinics, milk cooling units, and anganwadi centres. Upon successful completion of works, an additional ₹5-crore worth works would be provided.

Free power

He stressed on creating awareness among farmers on electricity meters for farm connections to enhance the supply of quality power. The farmers would not be burdened with the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of free power subsidy, but would bring in more transparency and accountability into the system. The previous government left a debt of ₹8,700 crore for agricultural use. “In order to provide free power to farmers on a long term basis, the State government is bringing 10,000 MW solar plant at low cost and high sustainability,” said the Chief Minister and asked the officials to work efficiently to make the scheme a grand success.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh, Thaneti Vanita, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and others were present.