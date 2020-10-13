Flooding in Champavati River after heavy rains in north coastal Andhra

Traffic movement was disrupted in Visakhapatnam-Rayapur highway.

Heavy rains led to floods to Champavati river in Vizianagaram. Konada, Tippalavalasa villages lost connectivity with other places. Both the villages are located near to sea coast and witnessed heavy downpour since Monday morning. Official’s have been urged for rescue by locals as water entered their villages.

Many vehicles were stopped between Bobbili, Parvatipuram and other places. rain situation in Control Room established in Vizianagaram Collector's office. Huge inflows continued to Vamsadhara, Nagavali Rivers. But situation is under control, authorities said.

The rains are expected to benefit paddy farmers of Srikakulam district, which witnessed a drought-like situation till last week.

Maize and banana crops were damaged due to heavy rains.

Vizianagaram Divisional Revenue Officer Ganapati is monitoring the situation even as Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas called special teams to monitor relief operations.