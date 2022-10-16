Andhra Pradesh: Flood woes unabated in Penna as inflows rise

Water stored only till 86% capacity in the Somasila reservoir in order to maintain a flood cushion of over 10 tmcft

S. Murali NELLORE
October 16, 2022 19:33 IST

Discharge of water was stepped up in the wake of heavy inflows from the Somasila reservoir near Anantasagaram in Nellore district.

There was little relief for people living in the Penna riverine mandals as the Somasila reservoir, the lifeline of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, continued to receive heavy inflows on Sunday.

Nearly 87,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Somasila following an incessant wet spell in the catchment areas upstream, bringing over 74,000 cusecs of water to the reservoir during the period, according to a report compiled by the Water Resources Department. Water was stored in the reservoir only till 86.03% of its maximum capacity of 78 tmcft by the irrigation authorities so as to maintain a flood cushion of more than 10 tmcft. The irrigation authorities are expecting the inflows to remain high during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, storage in the Kandaleru reservoir, the other major reservoir under the Telugu Ganga project, remained at a comfortable 53.89 tmcft, which is 79% of its total capacity of 68.03 tmcft. The reservoir, which caters to the drinking water needs of Chennai, Tirupati and Srihalakasti, still had a flood cushion of 14.14 tmcft. Irrigation authorities released 1,755 cusecs of water from the reservoir following an inflow of 2,700 cusecs on Sunday.

