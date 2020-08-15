Flood water entered into villages, many people evacuated from low-lying areas

NDRF, boats pressed into service

With the flood level crossing the first warning level in Godavari River at Bhadrachalam, flood entered into many villages at Polavaram, Velerupadu, Kukunur and other mandals and villagers were shifted to safer places.

Flood level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 43.50 feet, Koida 22.200 metres, coffer dam 27.150 metres, Polavaram 12.470 metres and Old railway bridge (Havelock bridge) 15.850 metres, by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Many rivulets and streams were overflowing due to the incessant rains that have been lashing in the Agency area. Several hamlets were marooned and roadways were cut-off to many villages in Velerupadu, Buttaigudem, Kukunur, Polavaram and other mandals in the district.

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju directed the Revenue, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Panchayat Raj and Police personnel to shift the villagers to safer places and ensure supply of medicines, ration and other essentials in the rehabilitation centres.

Tribal people staying in Godavari bund villages moved to hilly areas. Boats have been arranged for shifting the villagers to rehabilitation centres, and to cross the causeways on which flood water was overflowing for the last two days.

Tribal people from Vadapalli, Kothuru, Paidipakala, Koruturu, Gaddapalli and other villages were shifted to safer places.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said a team has been sent to Warangal in Telangana State, and three teams were kept ready at Visakhapatnam district.

“We are ready to deploy teams in the flood effected villages in West and East Godavari and Krishna districts. NDRF officers are coordinating with the district officials in this regard,” Mr. Khan said.

Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and huge inflows, flood level was increasing at Prakasam Barrage and the officials released water to the downstream by opening all the gates.

The district administration has alerted the officials to take measures to prevent breaches and evacuate the people in low lying areas, as the discharge was heavy from the barrage.