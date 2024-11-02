ADVERTISEMENT

Flood victims of Vijayawada: People of all regions should come forward to support them, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Published - November 02, 2024 02:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

CM Chandrababu Naidu said moral and financial support for victims of natural calamities would instill confidence among them

K Srinivasa Rao

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu requested people of all regions and districts to come forward to extend their support to the flood victims of Vijayawada since they still needed of lot of support from the government and people. SSR Charitable Trust president and industrialist Sura Srinivasa Rao handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu in Srikakulam on Saturday (November 2, 2024.)

He congratulated Mr. Srinivasa Rao for taking up several charitable activities to benefit needy people. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrababu said that moral and financial support for victims of natural calamities would instill confidence among them.

Meanwhile, he held a high-level political meeting with all public representatives and reportedly directed them to concentrate on local body elections. The Chief Minister who came to Srikakualm district on Friday (November 1, 2024) for the inauguration of Deepam-2 scheme concluded his tour on Saturday early morning and left for Anakapalli district.

