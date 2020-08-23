Flood threat to Polavaram village as Necklace Bund becomes weak

Tension gripped in Polavaram and Patha Polavaram villages as the Necklace Bund, constructed to protect the low-lying villages, became weak due to heavy flood in Godavari River.
As the flood was continuing for the last week days at danger level, the bund was damaged near Sri Bhakta Anjaneya Swamy temple and may develop breach at any moment, the villagers said.
At Bhadrachalam flood level was recorded at 51.20 feet at 9 p.m. on Saturday, and second warning is in force.
Flood is flowing at five feet height touching the Necklace bund, and if the bund develops breach Polavaram and Patha Polavaram will wash away, the officials said.
On knowing the situation, Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana, Irrigation Superintending Engineer (SE) Nagireddy and other officials rushed to Polavaram village and were monitoring the flood situation.
“About 1000 families are there in Polavaram and Patha Polavaram villages, and about 5,000 population, mostly tribals, are staying in the river-bund villages,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.
Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Narayan Naik, who camped at Polavaram village said that instructions have been given to evacuate all the families staying on the river bank as the Necklace bund position is not good.
