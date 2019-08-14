Andhra Pradesh

Flood threat recedes, but officials watchful

Gaining momentum: Farming operations apace as copious water reaches Kurnool district following floods.

Gaining momentum: Farming operations apace as copious water reaches Kurnool district following floods.

Sequel to let-up in rains in upper riparian States

With the inflows from the Jurala project in Telangana coming down significantly, the threat of floods in the district seems to have receded. However, the authorities were monitoring the situation closely, and urged the people in low-lying areas to be alert.

Following a let-up in rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the inflows are also becoming steadier, and water levels were expected to fall in all major reservoirs, including the Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka.

Inflows into the Sunkesula Barrage continued, and a little over 1.93 lakh cusecs was being released of 5 pm on Tuesday.

Over 7.33 lakh cusecs was being released from the Jurala project which would eventually reach the Srisailam dam.

Significant gains

The Srisailam dam has been receiving inflows of over 8.82 lakh cusecs and 7.78 lakh cusecs was being released through 10 gates which have been lifted to a height of 42 feet. Moreover, over 70,000 cusecs was being pumped through the powerhouses, and Handri Neeva Sujula Sravanti was drawing 2, 026 cusecs. The Pothireddypady head regulator was getting 28,000 cusecs which brings the total outflow of the dam to 8.81 lakh cusecs.

Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli tweeted that Kurnool city has no flood alert.

The discharge from the Tungabhadra dam was not significant enough to cause any damage. However, the district authorities did not take chances, and averted a possible crisis.

