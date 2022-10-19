Flood threat looms as water level in Yeleru reservoir nears its capacity in Kakinada district

The irrigation authorities have been directed to tackle inflow, and divert water through the canals till October-end, says District Collector

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
October 19, 2022 19:29 IST

District Collector Krithika Shukla on her way to inspect the Yeleru reservoir in Kakinada district on Wednesday.

District Collector Krithika Shukla and the Irrigation authorities have swung into the action to prevent floods downstream the Yeleru reservoir to save the paddy crop under the Yeleru irrigation system.

Ms. Krithika on Wednesday inspected the reservoir to assess the flood threat and the present water level.

The Collector enquired about the possibility of diverting water to the Manihamsa power project from the reservoir.

“The present water level is 21.5 tmc ft against the reservoir’s capacity of 24 tmc ft. The rainfall is likely to continue for some more weeks. We are preparing an action plan to manage the inflow and outflow to save the crops under the Yeleru irrigation system,” said Ms. Krithika.

If the reservoir is filled to its full capacity, crops along the stretch of Kirlampudi, Gollaprolu and Samarlakota mandals will be the worst-hit. Paddy harvesting has not yet picked up downstream the reservoir.

“The irrigation authorities have been directed to tackle inflow, and divert water through the canals till October-end. About 600 cusecs will be diverted to the power project daily,” said Ms. Krithika.

Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer J. Seetharama Rao was present.

