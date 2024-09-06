Flood threat continues in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district

The threat of floods loomed large in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district as inflows into the Godavari exceeded 10 lakh cusecs as of Friday evening at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram.

The first Godavari flood warning remained in force at Dowleswaram, where 10.46 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged.

The floodwater discharged included 2,300 cusecs into the irrigation canals in the central and western deltas.

As per the official flood bulletin, the inflows were showing a downward trend at Dowleswaram. However, the island villages in the Godavari were on alert.

The islands in P. Gannavaram mandal were cut off from the mainland. The officials arranged boats for the rescue and relief operations in the district.

In Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district upstream the Polavaram irrigation project, the road between Chintoor and V.R. Puram was cut off.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Apoorva Bharat said the first flood warning had been withdrawn at Bhadrachalam in Telangana as the inflows fell.

The ITDA authorities were fully geared up to undertake relief operations, if needed. Bus services were being operated without any impact on the inter-State borders at Chintoor.