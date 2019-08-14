Flood threat: 70 ‘Chiguru home’children shifted to safer places

With flood level increasing in the Krishna river, about 70 children staying in Chiguru home, run by Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB) on the banks of the river at Undavalli, were shifted to safer places in Vijayawada.

Following the directions of the officials, the inmates along with the staff in the Child Care Institution (CCI) were shifted to different homes in Vijayawada.

NJBB Executive Director Fr. Ratna Kumar said as the water level was increasing in the Krishna river, 70 inmates of the CCI and 15 staff members were shifted from Chiguru campus. “We closed the campus temporarily and took all steps for the safety of the children,” Ratna Kumar said. “People staying in 11 houses on the river bund were evacuated in Undavalli as a precautionary measure. We asked the residents to be alert as the inflows into the river from the upstream was high,” the Tadepalli police said.

Residents arranged sand bags along the river bund to prevent flood from entering into their houses.