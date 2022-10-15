Flood situation worsens in Nellore as Penna river continues to be in spate in Andhra Pradesh

There is no reprieve for the people living in the riverine mandals downstream, as 86,800 cusecs of water has been let out from the Somasila reservoir

S. Murali NELLORE
October 15, 2022 19:13 IST

Irrigation authorities expect the inflow at the Somasila reservoir in Nellore district to go up further from the present 70,000 cusecs following wet spell in the upper reaches.

The flood situation in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district worsened as the Penna river continued to be in spate on Saturday.

There was no reprieve for the people living in the riverine mandals downstream , as a huge 86,800 cusecs of water was let out from the Somasila reservoir, the lifeline of Nellore.

The reservoir recorded an inflow of over 70,000 cusecs following flash floods in the upper reaches of the river, Somasila Superintending Engineer Venkata Ramana Reddy said.

The storage in the reservoir was maintained at 68.19 tmcft by the irrigation authorities, who expect the inflow to go up further in the wake of the wet spell in the catchment areas.

The reservoir, which was filled to 87.43% of its capacity, had a flood cushion of 9.79 tmc ft.

Following an inflow of 3,270 cusecs, the water level in the Kandaleru reservoir went up to 53.89 tmc ft. Maintaining a flood cushion of 14.43 tmc ft, 1,655 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoir that was filled to 79.22% of its capacity.

