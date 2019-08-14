Andhra Pradesh

‘Flood situation in Guntur under control’

People watch with anxiety as flood waters reach the Pushkar Ghat at Achampeta

People watch with anxiety as flood waters reach the Pushkar Ghat at Achampeta   | Photo Credit: T_VIJAYA_KUMAR

more-in

The flood situation continues to be alarming but under control as copious outflows from the Dr. K.L. Rao Multi Purpose (Pulichintala) project are keeping the district administration on the edge.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said people in the submerged villages of Vemavaram, Emmajiguda had been moved to relief and rehabilitation colonies. People living in villages of Gollapeta, Kolluru, Pulichinta, Kamepalli, Bodanam, Chityala, Chityala Tanda and Kethavaram were also being moved safe places.

Over 150 families in Vemavaram were moved from their homes and shifted to R&R colony.

The district administration is, however, facing a piquant situation as families from island villages in Kolluru mandal, are refusing to vacate their homes. The houses constructed on the river bed downstream of the Prakasam Barrage are multi storeyed, and the locals are refusing to pay heed to the district administration’s appeal to move to safe places and contend that they can withstand floods up to 10 lakh cusecs.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2019 10:41:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/flood-situation-in-guntur-under-control/article29090116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY