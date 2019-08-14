‘Flood situation in Guntur under control’

The flood situation continues to be alarming but under control as copious outflows from the Dr. K.L. Rao Multi Purpose (Pulichintala) project are keeping the district administration on the edge.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said people in the submerged villages of Vemavaram, Emmajiguda had been moved to relief and rehabilitation colonies. People living in villages of Gollapeta, Kolluru, Pulichinta, Kamepalli, Bodanam, Chityala, Chityala Tanda and Kethavaram were also being moved safe places.

Over 150 families in Vemavaram were moved from their homes and shifted to R&R colony.

The district administration is, however, facing a piquant situation as families from island villages in Kolluru mandal, are refusing to vacate their homes. The houses constructed on the river bed downstream of the Prakasam Barrage are multi storeyed, and the locals are refusing to pay heed to the district administration’s appeal to move to safe places and contend that they can withstand floods up to 10 lakh cusecs.