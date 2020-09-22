Flood situation improves in Nellore

Evacuated residents begin returning home

People living in low-lying areas heaved a sigh of relief as inflows into the Somasila reservoir came down significantly to 36,340 cusecs on Tuesday evening.

Irrigation authorities let out the entire quantity of water received downstream to maintain the storage in the reservoir, the lifeline of Nellore district, at 73.71 tmcft to have a flood cushion of about 4 tmcft. The flood threat has receded for now as the inflow, which stood at 93,000 cusecs on Monday night, came down to 73,284 cusecs by Tuesday morning. It dipped further to 36,349 cusecs by Tuesday evening as rains in the catchment areas abated, Somasila Superintending Engineer N. Krishna Rao said after monitoring the flood situation on an hourly basis.

Around 1,500 persons shifted to relief camps in the city returned to their homes, while those who preferred not to be shifted to the shelters went about clearing their houses of water. The maximum inflow was 1.48 lakh cusecs in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, the storage at Kandleru reservoir rose to 41.63 tmcft following an inflow of 10,400 cusecs. The discharge from the reservoir was reduced to 1,715 cusecs. It now has a flood cushion of 26 tmcft of water.