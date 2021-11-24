Flood relief: BJP to raise funds on November 25 and 26

VIJAYAWADA

24 November 2021 13:15 IST

In a teleconference with party leaders on November 24, Mr. Veerraju said the floods wrecked havoc in Rayalaseema, particularly in Kadapa district and people desperately needed help

BJP State president Somu Veerraju called upon the party cadres to collect donations on November 25 and 26 for providing assistance to the people affected by floods in Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts. Party activists will raise funds across the State for the said purpose.

The State government failed in coming to the rescue of the people. The BJP has, therefore, decided to contribute to the relief measures.

The BJP State executive committee meeting scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on November 26 has been postponed to enable the party to participate in the flood relief measures.