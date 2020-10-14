Andhra Pradesh

Flood notice to Naidu’s residence

The revenue authorities have served notices to 36 properties on the Krishna river bed in Undavalli and Tadepalli villages, including the house in which former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is living. MRO Srinivasa Reddy said that all these structures were built below the Karakatta (river bed)

Officials expect more than five lakh cusecs of water will reach Prakasam Barrage in the coming days. As a precautionary measure, Tadepalli revenue officials have served alert notices on people living alongside Krishna river. This is third time the house in which Chandrababu Naidu is staying has been served notice.

