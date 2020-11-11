Flood loss: Jagan seeksmaximum aid to State

Central team meets Chief Minister

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which visited flood-hit districts in the last two days, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Wednesday.

Led by Saurav Ray, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the team visited Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts where crops suffered extensive damage due to recent floods.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pegged the loss incurred by different sectors at ₹8,084 crore. The loss incurred by infrastructure sector alone stood at ₹5,000 crore.

He appealed to the team to recommend the maximum possible assistance to help the State overcome the crisis and to mainly relax the fair average quality norms so that paddy and other damaged crops could be procured.

He said paddy and groundnut bore the brunt of nature's fury and roads were badly damaged.

Ministers Mekathoti Sucharita and K. Kannababu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary (revenue) V. Usha Rani and others were present.