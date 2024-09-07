Flood levels in NTR District’s Budameru drain decrease

The flood levels at the Budameru drain have come down giving relief to the people and government machinery, on Saturday. The flood at the Budameru was 2,500 cusecs by Saturday (September 7, 2024) morning.

The people living on Ajith Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Bhavanipuram, Rajarajeswaripeta in the city, and villages such as Ambapuram, Jakkampudi colony, Rayanapadu and Nainavaram were in the grip of fear on Friday night as the water level rose by a foot from one foot.

Also read | Vijayawada floods: surviving the wrath of ‘sorrow’

The flood waters entered the colonies and stagnated water stood at 2 feet. The level of flood water also increased at H.B. Colony in Bhavanipuram of the city. But, the people and officials took a sigh of relief upon learning there was no flood at Velagaleru Head Regulatory. During the last three days, the flood discharged from the Velagaleru regulatory did not cross 7,000 cusecs. Also, the flood waters in Budameru Diversion Channel (BDC) came down significantly.

The people living in Ajith Singh Nagar and other residential localities spent sleepless nights during the last week due to the floods and heavy rains. Many people left their houses to safer places in the city or elsewhere. With the water levels coming down, the people were seen coming back to their houses and cleaning the muck and sludge accumulated in their houses. However, they were worried about the damage to their electronic gadgets, vehicles and household articles due to the floods.