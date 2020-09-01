Flood level reaches 37.10 feet at Bhadrachalam, 19 villages cutoff in Agency area

With huge inflows coming into Wainganga and Wardha Rivers and other tributaries in the upstream areas, flood level was raising in Godavari.
Water level was recorded at 37.10 feet at Bhadrachalam at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The trend was raising, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) authorities.
Flood level may touch the first warning level (43 feet) by Tuesday evening or midnight, the Irrigation officials said and alerted the officers of various departments in West and East Godavari districts.
Godavari is raising at Kunavaram, Koida, Coffer dam, Polavaram, Old Railway Bridge at Rajamahendravaram and at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowleswaram.
Road links cut-off
Road transportation has been cutoff to about 19 villages from Polavaram, as flood water was overflowing from the causeway at Kothur village.
“Countrymade boats have been arranged at Kothur low-level bridge, to shift the villagers in emergency. Medicines, rice, pulses, kerosene, vegetables, candles and other essentials were shifted to the flood-hit habitations in advance,” Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana told The Hindu.
“If the flood level touches second warning level (48 feet) at Bhadrachalam, villages located on Godavari bund may inundate,” the Sub-Collector said.
