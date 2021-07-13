Flood level in Godavari increasing

POLAVARAM

13 July 2021 00:17 IST

Road links cut off to many tribal habitations

Flood level has been rising in the Godavari following downpour in the upstream areas in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Heavy rainfall alert has been given in West Godavari, Krishna and East Godavari districts. Many rivulets are in spate in Telangana and Agency areas.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, flood level at Bhadrachalam was 10 feet, and it may rise by Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall was reported in Dummugudem, Eturunagaram, Peruru, Kunta, Kunavaram and Koida. Road communication remained cut off to many tribal habitations above and downstream of Polavaram project as the backwaters increased. Officials arranged a boat from Pochamma Gandhi temple to the inaccessible villages in West Godavari district, the police said.

At Polavaram project, irrigation authorities released 50,000 cusecs to the downstream from all the gates. Water level at the cofferdam was about 27.250 metres by Monday evening, the officials said. The K.R. Puram ITDA, Revenue and Medical and Health departments’ officials have been supplying essentials to the villagers through boats.

Seven rescued

In Krishna district, the NDRF 10th Battalion, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services and police rescued seven persons stranded in Munneru Vagu. Additional SP Mallika Garg said two shepherds and 100 sheep stranded in Munneru were rescued. “Four persons stranded in a stream at Alamuru and three at Penuganchiprolu were rescued,” Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy said.

The Jaggaiahpet police said a police picket has been arranged as a precautionary measure at the sand ramps on Munneru Vagu and Krishna river bed.

“Heavy rainfall alert has been given, and the police are asked to be alert on the river bed villages above and downstream of Prakasam Barrage,” Ms. Mallika said.