Flood level in Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari river on the rise

ADVERTISEMENT

The flood level in river Godavari is on the rise, disrupting the normal life in the entire Godavari region in Andhra Pradesh. However, the government is yet to launch the evacuation operation. Many areas, including Godavari agency, have received heavy rainfall and rivulets in spate.

All the tourist spots have been shutdown and tourists have been advised to postpone their schedules. The road connectivity on the Chintoor-Bhadrachalam has been cut off.

Flood warning

The first flood warning remain in the force at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram. The island habitations in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district are receiving the flood water due to heavy out flow at Dowleswaram. The inflow of above 12 lakh cusecs is being released by lifting 175 gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Department Managing Director B. R. Ambedkar has said in the flood alert report; "The flood water inflow in Andhra Pradesh is on the rise. Above 2,000 village volunteers and Secretariats are being alerted about the flood situations".

In the Godavari agency, the tribals are preparing to tackle the flood and ready to be evacuated.