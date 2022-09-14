Flood level in Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari river on the rise

All the tourist spots have been shutdown and tourists have been advised to postpone their schedules.

The Hindu Bureau RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 14, 2022 13:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The flood level in river Godavari is on the rise, disrupting the normal life in the entire Godavari region in Andhra Pradesh. However, the government is yet to launch the evacuation operation. Many areas, including Godavari agency, have received heavy rainfall and rivulets in spate.

All the tourist spots have been shutdown and tourists have been advised to postpone their schedules. The road connectivity on the Chintoor-Bhadrachalam has been cut off.

Flood warning

The first flood warning remain in the force at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram. The island habitations in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district are receiving the flood water due to heavy out flow at Dowleswaram. The inflow of above 12 lakh cusecs is being released by lifting 175 gates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Department Managing Director B. R. Ambedkar has said in the flood alert report; "The flood water inflow in Andhra Pradesh is on the rise. Above 2,000 village volunteers and Secretariats are being alerted about the flood situations".

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the Godavari agency, the tribals are preparing to tackle the flood and ready to be evacuated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
flood

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app