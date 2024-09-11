Flood level at Kolleru touches 3.42 metres

The flood level at Kolleru Lake stood at 3.42 metres as of Tuesday. The flood inflows are steady. However, the flood is not being discharged from the lake into the sea. The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that it would take two to three days to discharge floodwater in the lake.

While the water level in the lake would be at a height of around two metres on usual days, the level rose to 3.35 metres on Sunday morning. It reached 3.36 metres by Sunday evening, and touched 3.41 metres by Monday. Many villages in Kaikaluru and Eluru constituencies have been cut off from the mainland, with traffic to those villages coming to a halt. Floodwater is overflowing on to the roads, making travel risky.

The flood from Budameru is reaching the lake apart from Tammileru, Ramileru and 20 other drains. This has affected villages such as Gogunta, Koniki, Kadimikunta, Sakalakotthapalli, Rallapallivaripalem, Vaddigudem, Satyavolu etc.

Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas, DFO Ravishankar and others were inspecting the flood in island villages in Kolleru. The MLA’s vehicle came close to being swept away in the overflowing flood at Pandiripalligudem in Kaikaluru mandal when the MLA’s followers acted swiftly and saved him.

