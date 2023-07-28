Flood in Munneru, ‘first time in 20 years’, catches villagers off-guard in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh

July 28, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ITHAVARAM (NTR DISTRICT)

Flash floods in the Munneru river snapped road connectivity between Vijayawada and Hyderabad as the NH-65 remained below a sheet of water on Friday.

Villagers of Ithavaram and neighbouring habitations in Nandigama mandal, which were marooned in the flash floods, complained that no alert was issued in advance so that they could move to safety.

It is suspected that several upstream tanks might have suffered breaches, resulting in the flash floods.

The overflowing river forced the district administration and the police to stop vehicular movement on NH-65 between Vijayawada and Hyderabad for the last 24 hours.

“Despite all the advances in weather technology, officials could not predict the flash floods and alert us about the heavy rains in catchment areas,” said Naresh, a villager.

Locals said that many patients from the villages in Nandigama and Jaggaiahpet and from Khammam are referred to hospitals in Vijayawada for better treatment. The heavy rainfall and the floods would cause severe inconvenience to these people, said Raghava Rao of Ithavaram village.

“The Munneru river, which is in spate, has surrounded Kanchala Lanka village located on the river bund. Floodwaters entered Ambapuram, Penuganchiprolu, Nandigama and Lingala villages. We are in constant fear as inflows into the Krishna river are rising,” said Veeraiah, a farmer

“We have been stranded since Thursday night, as water is overflowing on NH-65 and we don’t know when the floodwater will recede. We are cooking food on the roadside. It is good that police diverted traffic,” said a lorry driver, Maghi.

Many evacuated

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that nearly 30 families were evacuated from Nandigama as a precautionary measure. Rice, dal, kerosene and other essentials were being supplied to 1,000 families, he said.

“We were caught unawares by the flash flood. We are checking if there have been any breaches at upstream village tanks,” the Collector said.

“Instructions have been given to officials concerned to monitor the inflows into Munneru at Khammam, Polampalli, Penuganchiprolu and Nandigama. There was no loss of life, and three cattle were washed away due to the floods,” Mr. Dilli Rao said.

Meanwhile, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director, D.V. Narayana Rao said that vehicles will be allowed on NH-65 only after a thorough inspection of the condition of the road once the floodwaters recede.

“We will examine the highway for any damage before allowing resumption of traffic,” Mr. Narayana Reddy said.