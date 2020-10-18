Flood in Krishna rising, second warning issued again at Prakasam Barrage

VIJAYAWADA

18 October 2020

The flood is currently rising and the discharge as of 10 a.m. was 6.05 lakh cusecs.

With the inflows to Prakasam Barrage over Krishna River rising gradually after a brief downward trend a second flood warning has been issued in the early hours on Sunday.

The second flood warning which was in force since October 14 had been withdrawn only on Saturday afternoon as the discharge at Barrage decreased to less than 5.69 lakh cusecs.

As of noon, Srisailam project was discharging 5.08 lakh cusecs and Pulichintala was discharging 5.62 lakh cusecs flood to the Barrage.

Meanwhile, thousands of flood victims continue to stay in flood relief centres or other safer places away from their houses which remain marooned since past one week in low-lying areas along the Krishna river course.

Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah along with district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and other officials inspected flood-hit islands of Edurumondi, Nagayalanka, Eelachetla Dibba near the confluence of Krishna and the sea.

He said that the three areas were badly hit by the floods and life was thrown out of gear. He said harvested paddy crop in over 1200 acres was damaged.