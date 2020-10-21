Flood in Krishna continues, first warning in force

Flood in the Krishna persisted with continuous inflows from projects upstream from over a week. The first flood warning issued on October 14 is still in force and the inflow and outflow continue to be above 5 lakh cusecs as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Throughout the day, the inflow and outflow of the flood in the river at Prakasam Barrage was more than five lakh cuses.

However, the flood level is likely to come down on Wednesday as the discharge at projects upstream decreased. As of 6 p.m., Srisailam was discharging 4.12 lakh cusecs and Nagarjuna Sagar project was discharging 3.01 lakh cusecs. Similarly, Pulichintala project was discharging 3.11 lakh cusecs as of 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, thousands of people continue to stay in flood relief centres set up across the district. Hundreds of houses are still marooned and agriculture fields in thousands of acres are under sheets of water.

The CPI(M) has demanded that the government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the damage caused by the flood and compensation to be given to the victims.

According to a release, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said the government should immediately take up enumeration of damaged crops and extend compensation to the farmers. He said the government should immediately release input subsidy and demanded ₹25,000 compensation per acre of paddy crop and ₹ 50,000 for commercial crops.