Flood in Godavari rising, may reach first warning level by Thursday

Officials release 6.5 lakh cusecs from Polavaram project

The flood level in Godavari river reached 41.30 feet at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and the water level may reach the first warning level (43 feet) on Thursday morning at Bhadrachalam, Central Water Commission (CWC) officials have said.

Irrigation officials released 8.05 lakh cusecs at Bhadrachalam, and the discharge was about 6.5 lakh cusecs at Polavaram project on Wednesday.

Due to heavy rainfall in the upstream areas, water level is rising in the river and the streams. Flood level may touch the first warning level and the discharge may increase further, the officials said.

West Godavari Collector Kartikeya Misra reviewed the situation with Sub-Collector, K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer and the Revenue Divisional Officers on floods.

Mr. Misra said that 28 villages in six mandals were affected due to Gulab cyclone and the floods. Crops in about 43,761 hectares were damaged, four relief camps were arranged at Kovvur, Narsapuram and Bhimavaram areas.

Officials arranged 36 health camps, and about 58 houses were damaged and roads in several villages were washed away due to heavy rains, the Collector said.

He directed the Panchayat Raj, Medical and Health, Revenue and other departments officials to take measures to prevent the outbreak of diseases.