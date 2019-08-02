Flood in Godavari crosses the 7 lakh cusec-mark

The flood in Godavari river between Polavaram and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram crossed the 7 lakh lakh cusec mark in the early hours of Thursday and touched 7.85 lakh cusecs at 6 a.m.

Over the day, the flood receded marginally with the flood falling to 7.5 lakh cusecs at noon and further down to 7.38 lakh cusecs by evening.

The flood situation was reviewed by Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and District Collector R. Muthyala Raju.

Essential goods

The Minister said that 19 habitations in Polavaram mandal and three habitations in Yelarupadu mandal had been identified for evacuation, but the residents were refusing to move out. He said the officials were particularly worried about the children and the elderly.

The Minister said the water level at Polavaram was 26 metres and there was no problem for those living in these habitations that were marooned. These habitations would be submerged if the level of the flood water increased to 35 metres.

The flood situation was being closely monitored by the district administration, the Minister said. Twenty kg of rice and two litres of kerosene was given to every family.

Toll-free number

There were 2,122 families in the 19 habitations that have been marooned by flood water, the Minister said.

Medical teams with anti-venom have been deployed in all the 19 villages. Care was being taken to ensure that there was no disruption in power supply to these villages and a toll-free number 1800-233-1077 was arranged for flood victims.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said that teams of ANMs and ASHA workers were formed to work in shifts. All pregnant women in these 19 villages had been identified and evacuated, the Minister said.