Flood-hit villages limping back to normal

Restoration of power infra will take at least two days: officials

With the flood situation easing, many people who were staying in rehabilitation centres for the last three days, have started returning to their respective villages.

More than 5,000 families were affected due to the flood in the Godavari and were shifted to safer places in Elamanchili, Achanta, Narsapuram, Velerupadu, Polavaram and Kukunur mandals in the district.

Massive effort

In East Godavari district, about 6,000 families were affected and the officials shifted many of them to rehabilitation centres from 12 mandals, including the merged ones. Officials were extending all assistance to the flood-hit, including food and medical services at the centres.

However, many villages were still under a sheet of water on Wednesday, and the irrigation and revenue authorities were busy bailing out flood water.

Transco officials were trying to restore power supply in the affected villages. It will take at least two days to restore the damaged transformers, cables and electric poles, the officials said.

“Water started receding and sanitation staff were pressed into service. Many Koya and Kondareddy tribals, who trekked the hills, have returned to their homes in Polavaram and Velerupadu mandals,” said Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials, flood level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 43.50 feet, and the first warning level was in force by 6 p.m.

Water level at the coffer dam was 29.530 metres, Polavaram 14.640 metres and at the Old railway bridge (Havelock bridge) it was recorded at 17.940 metres. Discharge from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (Dowleswaram) was 18,56,209 lakh cusecs.