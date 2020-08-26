Flood-hit families will receive ₹2,000 as relief by September 7: Minister

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday said that the TDP government had ignored the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) of the Polavaram project displaced.
In an interaction with the oustees at A. Veeravaram village of Devipatnam mandal, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna claimed that the construction of a majority of the rehabilitation colonies had been completed within one year as the government accorded priority to settling the R&R issues.
A. Veeravaram is one of the 30 habitations affected during the Godavari floods due to the construction of the cofferdam for the Polavaram project.
“A ground-level report on the damage due to the flood will be submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. An amount of ₹2,000 to each affected family will be released as flood relief by September 7. The enumeration of damaged houses and crops will commence soon in the Rampa agency,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.
He further said that essential commodities and 25-kg rice bag were being supplied to those affected.
Sanitation
Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer (in-charge) C.V. Praveen Adithya said that at least 100 staff members would be deployed in the 30 habitations to maintain better sanitary conditions as soon as the flood waters recede in the Devipatnam mandal.
The Minister asked Mr. Praveen Adithya to keep a tab on possible spread of viral fevers in the Agency area in the wake logging of water for more than a week in the tribal habitations.
Araku MP G. Madhavi and senior officials were present.
