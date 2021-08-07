Flood discharge at Prakasam barrage comes down to 1.30 lakh cusecs

VIJAYAWADA:

07 August 2021 14:08 IST

First flood warning withdrawn in early hours.

The first flood warning issued at Prakasam barrage was withdrawn early on Saturday morning as the flood level came down due to a dip in inflows from the Pulichintala project. The inflow at 6 a.m. was 2.54 lakh cusecs and outflow 2.41 lakh cusecs.

By noon, the inflow came down to 1.51 lakh cusecs and outflow to 1.38 lakh cusecs. About 13,000 cusecs of water was being released into the canals.

Of the 70 crest gates of the barrage, 50 were lifted up to a height of three feet and 20 were lifted up to two feet.

The flood discharge at the barrage had peaked at around 4.44 lakh cusecs at 9 p.m. on August 6 after the first flood level warning was issued at 3.97 lakh cusecs.