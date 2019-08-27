Andhra Pradesh

Flood damage in State being assessed, says Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam

‘Detailed report will be submitted to govt. soon’

Chief Secretary L.V. Subramanyam has said the damage due to recent floods that devastated several districts in the State is being assessed.

In an informal chat with The Hindu, Mr. Subramanyam said: “it is only when the floods recede completely that a decision with regard to actual damages suffered can be arrived at. The district authorities and the irrigation staff are already at work.

After computation of all the factors, including crop loss, destruction of houses and cattle, a detailed report will be submitted to the government.”

He, however, said several major water projects in the State received copious reserves after a long gap of over ten years.

In reply to a question, he expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming response from the public for the flagship ‘amma vodi’ programme and said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was personally monitoring its implementation.

When asked about the rampant use of pesticides and other chemicals vis-a-vis artificial ripening agents by fruits and vegetable vendors in their quest for spinning fast buck, he said the government already focused its attention on the issue and would soon come out with proper guidelines in tackling the menace.

