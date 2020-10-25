Flood damage being enumerated: Collector

Relief works being carried out on war-footing

District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar has said that all precautionary measures along with relief and rehabilitation programmes have been taken up to prevent any inconvenience to the people of the catchment area due to the floods in the district and Krishna river.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Kumar said flood relief operations were being carried out in the district in full flow and much of the damage had been minimised.

The floods in the Krishna affected 37 villages in 19 zones, 19 residential areas and 30,544 people in the district, leaving five dead. The kin of the four of the deceased were awarded a compensation of ₹16 lakh each. He said four teams from NTRF and NDRS were involved in relief operations.

Mr. Kumar said 178 houses were partially damaged and 9,168 houses were flooded. He said 40 boats had been deployed in the villages and about 4,000 people had been evacuated to safer areas. About 10559.65 hectares of agricultural crops, 9385.06 hectares of horticultural crops and 27.56 hectares of sericulture were damaged.

Vijayababu Dachapalli, from Mangaladasa Nagar, Guntur, was swept away in the floods. Three boats, 103 nets were washed away and 49 fish ponds were damaged due to flood waters. Cattle were shifted from Rayapudi Pedalanka to Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district.

Further, repairs works had begun to the irrigation tanks and proposals had been prepared for temporary repairs to the damaged Municipal, R&B roads and steps are being taken to start the works. Agricultural and non-agricultural connections to the power sector had been damaged due to flooding in some areas and repairs were being carried out.

He said medical camps had been set up in every village for the treatment of people suffering from fever and all precautionary measures had been taken so far without registering a single case of diarrhoea and malaria.

Enumeration teams had been directed to complete the process and submit proposals for crop damage compensation by October 31. The crop compensation proposals would be submitted to the government on October 1 and the government would release the crop compensation in October by November 15. Already ₹1.5 crore has been released from the SDRF for flood relief operations in the district.