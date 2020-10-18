Flood continuing to Krishna, second warning-level withdrawn

Road communication cut off to many villages

Road transportation has been cut off to many villages in the downstream and island villages of Krishna river due to heavy rains in the catchment areas for the last three days.

Water was flowing on the main road at Madvanigudem, Gurvayipalem and other villages near Kalidindi, as the canal was overflowing due to continuous downpour.

Many families were shifted to safer places from the island villages downstream of the Prakasam Barrage as the discharge was heavy on Saturday. Officials were supplying food, milk, drinking water to the people, who were accommodated in rehabilitation centres.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has directed the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to prepare a permanent plan to prevent inundation of low-lying areas in the district.

The Minister reviewed the flood situation with MLA Malladi Vishnu, Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials at Command and Control Centre on Saturday.

Mr. Venkatesh explained that food was being provided to 5,000 people who were shifted to rehabilitation centres, and health camps were arranged at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and at the Municipal School.

Flood continuing

The Minister asked the officials to search for permanent accommodation for 2,500 families staying on the river bund.

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that second warning level had been withdrawn as the discharge from Prakasam Barrage was 5.42 lakh cusecs by Saturday afternoon.

“Flood is continuing to Krishna, but the release from the barrage is decreasing and water level is less than the danger levels. However, instructions have been given to all the officers to be alert and continue relief operations,” Mr. Imtiaz said.

Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh and Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu visited the flood-affected villages in Avanigadda area and enquired about the facilities in the rehabilitation centres.

“About 70 villagers trapped in Pata Yedla Lanka village, which was marooned in flood, were shifted to Avanigadda Government Girls High School,” said the SP and enquired the police about the facilities in the rehabilitation centre.